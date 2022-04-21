NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Community Garden invites the public to an open house on Sunday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m., or Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.
Visitors will learn about how the garden is set up and run, how the harvest is shared among volunteers and others in the community, and how to participate in this year’s garden.
Those of any gardening level or physical ability are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Ann Lilley at jslilley@yahoo.com.
