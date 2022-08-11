WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library was awarded a $22,000 grant from the Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services using funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan Act to implement the library’s newest programming vehicle: a mobile kitchen on wheels.
The mobile kitchen was recently acquired through the Charlie Cart Project (charliecart.org), a non-profit food education program that is a tool to empower residents of all ages with hands-on cooking and nutrition education. The cart comes with a grade K-5 food education curriculum that is aligned with Common Core Standards.
Also included are 175 pieces of kitchen equipment, which offers all participants to take an active role in the lesson. The “Cuisine a la Carte” will be on display with a brief food demonstration during the library’s Summer Reader’s Celebration Day on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. The celebration is being held on the library grounds at 303 Clinton Street in recognition of the library’s youth summer readers. Registration is required. Call the Children’s Department at 401-769-9044, ext. 2, for more information on the celebration day.
Future food programs using the kitchen cart will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and website calendar at woonsocketlibrary.org.
