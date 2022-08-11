harris library kitchen cart

Woonsocket Harris Public Library Children’s Librarian Christine Goldstein presents a food education program utilizing the library’s mobile kitchen cart.

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library was awarded a $22,000 grant from the Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services using funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan Act to implement the library’s newest programming vehicle: a mobile kitchen on wheels.

The mobile kitchen was recently acquired through the Charlie Cart Project (charliecart.org), a non-profit food education program that is a tool to empower residents of all ages with hands-on cooking and nutrition education. The cart comes with a grade K-5 food education curriculum that is aligned with Common Core Standards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.