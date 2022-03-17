NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association will offer a presentation by horticulturist and author Mark Richardson at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Heritage Hall, 101 Green St., Slatersville.
Mark resides in Uxbridge, Mass., and is director of horticulture for the New England Wild Flower Society, in Framingham, Mass., which was founded in 1900 to promote and conserve the region’s native plants to create healthy, biologically diverse landscapes.
His book, “Native Plants for New England Gardens” culls the expertise of the New England Wild Flower Society to help readers create lovely, hardy gardens that will tolerate drought, resist disease, and encourage biodiversity.
Participants may attend in person at Heritage Hall or via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/nhcs6hjm. The book will be available for purchase at the end of the event. Contact nsha@nsheritageassn.com for more information.
