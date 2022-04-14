• Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Greene St., North Smithfield, will hold a Maundy Thursday Tenabrae Service on April 14, at 7:30 p.m.
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held on April 17, at 6 a.m. at Eagle Point behind the Slatersville Library; meet in the library parking lot.
A traditional Easter Sunday Service with special music including a handbell choir will be held at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
• Firm Foundation Christian Church, 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, will hold Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, on April 15, at 7 p.m.
An Easter Sunday Service, will be held April 17, at 10 a.m. For more information, call 401-765-0107 or visit www.firmfoundationri.com.
• St. Mark Lutheran Church, 871 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, will hold a Good Friday Tenebrae service on April 15, at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Festival service will be held April 17, at 9 a.m., with the St. Mark Choir and trumpeter.
For more information, call 401-769-8320.
