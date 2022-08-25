NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
According to land records reviewed by The Breeze, in July of 2007, the Despers received a notice of violation from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management in which they were notified that they had violated certain statutes and/or administrative regulations under RIDEM’s jurisdiction.
In April of 2006, RIDEM received a complaint that the individual sewage disposal system at the property was overflowing onto the surface of the ground. Dorothy Desper advised RIDEM that she and her husband were in the process of connecting the plumbing from the house to the town’s system, but the Despers failed to do so and received a penalty of $800, with the warning that any violations continued would accrue added penalties.
In June of 2019, a compliance agreement was written between Donald Desper and the town of North Smithfield for the purpose of correcting a “use” violation on the property. The property was now in violation of storing junk and salvage material in the 8N zoning district and there was a court-ordered cleanup needed.
In this compliance agreement, according to land records, the zoning official at the time, Kerry Anderson, agreed to mark an area to be cleared of at least 400 square feet, while Donald Desper would promise to clear the junk and salvage material to an appropriate place off-site within a time frame specified. If Desper failed to do so, the building official would report it in Municipal Court and Desper would be subject to more fines.
After fines and notices were sent to the Despers for years, the Town Council added the official court order to their agenda in March of this year for the cleanup of the property. The anticipated cleanup time for the property was five to seven days, according to current Zoning Official Larry Enright, but the cleanup of the exterior at 282 Quaker Highway ended up taking more than three weeks.
“Once we went in there, it went a lot deeper than we thought,” said Enright at a Town Council meeting Aug. 15.
According to Enright, there was more than 110 tons of material pulled from the property, including 89.38 tons of mixed debris, 18.07 tons of mixed metals, 101 tires of all different sizes, more than 30 propane tanks, a 16-foot boat, an 18-foot boat, one minivan, a forklift, multiple lawn tractors, and multiple trailers. Enright also added that there was a shed falling into the woods that had to be removed, as well as thousands of feet of wet cloth cording.
“It’s pretty much finished at this point,” Enright said this week of the required cleanup, which has dramatically improved the overall look of the property.
Enright added that the cleanup went as far as they could take it based on the court order. Asked why there has been so much material stored on the property in the first place, Enright didn’t have a definite answer.
“It sounds like what the guy does is repair work,” he said.
He added that it appeared to him that Desper was storing materials that he would receive from individuals to fix, including three-wheel and four-wheel carts, in his yard for years.
The Despers this week declined to comment on the cleanup or how the property got to be in the condition it was in. Town officials say they’re worried the property could again descend into the mess that it was.
The Desper home is one of a number of longstanding problem properties that Enright and the town are targeting for cleanup. The Breeze reported last week on the council approving an added $16,557 for the cost of the Quaker Highway cleanup, adding it to an original $50,000 to be placed on the property as a tax lien, meaning the current or next owner would have to pay that amount back to the town.
