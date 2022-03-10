BURRILLVILLE – The Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, will host a drop-in style birthday celebration in honor of author Dav Pilkey on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event, held in the Children’s Department on the 2nd floor, is geared for children ages 10 and under and their families.
Each child will receive a “Dog Man” bookmark, an individually wrapped vanilla-flavored mini-birthday cake, and a raffle ticket for a “Dog Man” stuffed animal.
For more information, call 401-710-7800 or email JMSChildrensLibrary@burrillville.org.
