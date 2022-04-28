BURRILLVILLE – A model train display will be held at Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The display is presented by the Little Rhody Division of the National Model Railroad Association. Admission is free. Visit www.jmslibrary.org.
