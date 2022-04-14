NORTH SMITHFIELD – Paul Jones has announced his candidacy for House District 48, representing North Smithfield and Burrillville.
Jones, a resident of North Smithfield, has been on the North Smithfield School Committee for the past six years. He is also the owner of the Care Concierge of New England, a senior service organization which operates in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for House District 48”, Jones said in a news release. “Our district has suffered from a lack of representation at the state level, and we deserve better. As the representative from North Smithfield and Burrillville, I will work to increase our share of education funding, ensure the state will fix and maintain our state roads – especially Route 146 – and that our district never again feels neglected or forgotten”.
Jones has been an active part of his community for years, notes the release. He currently sits on the board of directors for the North Smithfield Fire and Rescue Service, the North Smithfield Economic Development Commission, and the North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee. He is also a member of the Northern and Central Rhode Island Chambers of Commerce and is an advocacy leader with the Alzheimer’s Association of R.I.
Jones concluded: “Our communities have been rocked these past few years by the pandemic, and I am ready to put in the work to serve my district and see the people of North Smithfield and Burrillville recover and thrive”.
Jones encourages all residents of District 48 to reach out by emailing him at ElectPaulJones@gmail.com, or calling him at 401-216-6049. More information about the campaign can also be found at www.ElectPaulJones.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.