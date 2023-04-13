NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor Board of Directors announces that North Smithfield resident Paul Jones has been elected to the Board of Directors.
BHC works with community partners to preserve, promote, and celebrate the historic, natural, and recreational resources of the Blackstone River Valley and its 25 constituent communities, states a news release. These communities include North Smithfield, Burrillville, Glocester, Lincoln, Pawtucket, and more.
“This is an incredible honor”, said Jones in the release. “The BHC has done such amazing work for the river, the valley, and the communities it serves. I am beyond excited to join the mission of the BHC as we continue to make improvements on how we serve the valley.”
Jones highlighted some of the top priorities for the board in the coming months, including advocating for the completion of the multi-use bike path which connects Worcester to Providence along the Blackstone River.
“The Bikeway is extremely popular, and its completion is one of our major focus points for the next few months”, said Jones. “We are also looking for people to volunteer at the park or other cultural and historical sites as guides and docents. This is a great way to get involved, and for a great cause!”
The John H. Chafee Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, Inc., is a private, nonprofit organization. More information about its programs can be found at https://blackstoneheritagecorridor.org.
