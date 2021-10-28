Three veterans from the towns of Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Millville, Mass., will take part this weekend in the first honor flight sponsored by the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs since 2019.
Among those flying out of T. F. Green on Saturday are Dennis Pimenta, an Army veteran and Millville resident who served during Vietnam; James Cote, a Coast Guard veteran from Woonsocket who served during Vietnam; and Thomas McGee III, a Navy veteran from North Smithfield who served just after the Korean War.
Pimenta, who has served as the transportation coordinator for the town of Blackstone for the past 14 years, said he never thought about going on an honor flight until a friend of his wife asked if he would be interested. The 74-year-old Vietnam veteran was originally scheduled to fly down to Washington, D.C. in 2020.
“I served when it wasn’t popular to serve, so it’s nice to get a little appreciation finally,” he said.
A native of Tiverton, Pimenta said he could have applied for a student deferral when he received his draft notice in 1968, but he instead decided to serve his country. He left Roger Williams College to complete basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey, shipping out to Vietnam in September 1969.
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” he said of his time in Vietnam. “It was a tough time to serve. You’re doing something for your country, but you don’t feel like you have the support of your country.”
In July 1970, he was running down a hill to avoid enemy fire when he spotted a grenade. He dove over a log as the grenade exploded, catching what he thought was shrapnel in his left ankle. It was only later when he found a bullet in his boot that he realized he’d been shot.
He spent his remaining service time recovering in Japan and the Newport Naval Hospital, and was released in 1971. He enjoyed a long career with Sears supervising the construction of new stores, but most area residents will be more familiar with his side business performing as Dennis the Magician. He and his wife, Janet, are regulars on the Autumnfest stage and often perform at senior centers and local libraries.
“I’ve been doing that since I was eight years old. I got paid for my first show when I was 17,” he said.
Pimenta said he enjoys putting a smile on audience members’ faces and giving them something to think about other than their problems. He even performed for fellow soldiers in the military, storing his magic equipment in a footlocker in Vietnam.
Since June, he has also served as the veterans agent for the town of Bellingham, Mass. Pimenta, who will be accompanied on the honor flight by Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, said he thinks public opinion began to turn in favor of supporting veterans after the Sept. 11 attacks, but many veterans still struggle with homelessness and other problems.
“It’s been 50 years since I served in Vietnam, and it was probably 10, 15 years ago the first time someone thanked me for my service,” he said.
Cote, 69, also served during Vietnam, spending most of the war years on a ship as a member of the Coast Guard. Among the highlights of his military service were traveling on an icebreaker to Antarctica and visiting Thule Air Base in the Arctic Circle.
“We were escorting research vessels and supply vessels in and out of the ice field,” he said. “When I got out of boot camp, they asked me what I wanted to do, and I said I’d like to go on a ship, do some traveling. And boy, did I do some traveling.”
Cote traveled through the Panama Canal three times, visiting locations such as Guantanamo Bay, New Zealand, Tahiti and Singapore. In 1971, his ship reported to patrol duty in Vietnam.
“I got lucky. Nobody shot at us, but we were doing coastal patrol anywhere between the DMZ and the Cambodian border,” he said.
A Woonsocket native who grew up in North Smithfield, Cote said he made a deal with his father to get his GED when he enlisted at the age of 17. He later studied auto mechanics at the Rhode Island Finishing School and had a career in manufacturing.
Cote said his companion on the trip to Washington, D.C. will be his 17-year-old son, Eddie, who loves learning about veterans. The Vietnam veteran said he most looks forward to seeing the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
“It’s just amazing to watch these guys and the discipline they have. The last time I saw it, I was with my dad and my grandfather,” he said.
McGee, a Navy veteran from North Smithfield, will travel to Washington D.C. accompanied by his daughter, Nancy Perda. McGee, 85, said he had just graduated from North Smithfield High School and was having trouble finding a job when he enlisted.
“A cousin of mine from Fall River came down and said, ‘I joined the Navy, you want to sign up?’ And I said OK, and I went to Fall River and signed up,” he recalled.
The Navy veteran served from 1954 to 1958, spending much of his time on ships in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. McGee said they were just coming home through the Mediterranean Sea when they turned around in response to the Suez Crisis in 1956.
McGee, who put in his name for the honor flight two years ago, said he plans to travel in memory of his cousin, World War II veteran Jack Cadorette. Cadorette, who spent time living in North Smithfield, was accepted to participate in an honor flight a decade ago but died of throat cancer before he could make the trip.
“Before he got to go, he had cancer and he didn’t make the flight. So what I’m going to do is bring his picture to the World War II (monument),” McGee said.
McGee, who is undergoing treatment for pre-leukemia, said he’s glad to have the opportunity to participate.
“It’s going to be one heck of a day,” he said.
According to honor flight coordinator and retired Providence Fire Chief George Farrell, the Oct. 30 flight will combine two honor flights previously put on hold due to COVID-19. Approximately 65 veterans and their companions will make the trip, visiting the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other sites in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.