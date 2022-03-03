March 1
Emma Rhea Gaulin, Happy 19th Birthday! From Grammy Roberts. We all love you!
March 3
Anna Thorpe, to a great sister-in-law – Happy Birthday and have a happy anniversary! With all my love, Mare
March 6
Great-grandfather George Barber, 96; Cathy Jenks, daughter, 75; and Kaytlyn Metivier, great-granddaughter, 28 – 1 big happy family!
March 10
Grace Sophia Dexter, Happy 19th Birthday! From Grammy Roberts. We all love you!
March 21
Happy Birthday, Eric Benevides, from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Happy Birthday, Lorette! From your sister Pauline who loves you very much
March 23
Kathy Thorpe, Happy Birthday to my bestest friend! There’s no one like you. Love, Mare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.