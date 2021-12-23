EAST PROVIDENCE – PACE Organization of Rhode Island presented the 2021 Winoker Award to Elena Marchand, of Blackstone, at the nonprofit’s 16th annual meeting this month. This peer-nominated award is given each year to one of 150 employees among four locations who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the mission and values of the organization.
The annual meeting was hosted by Board Chair Kim Denny at PACE-RI’s new, 66,000 square-foot headquarters in East Providence. It is a yearly opportunity for the non-profit organization to recognize community partners and staff members who have gone above and beyond over the past year. Recipients of the staff awards are nominated by their peers and are voted on by all previous recipients of the award.
“I’m so proud to bring my skills to this team,” said Marchand. “We have the best staff in the world, and it’s my job to make sure they have the opportunity to be their best selves. To be recognized for that is really special.”
As the Senior Director of Human Resources, Marchand played a pivotal role in PACE-RI’s handling of the challenges surrounding COVID, including rapid recruitment and workflow changes, according to a press release.
“This award is our way of saying thank you,” said Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of PACE-RI. “Our organization relies on staff and community members who believe in our mission to help elders, and we’re proud to recognize those folks.”
