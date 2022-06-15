NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Meadows Senior Residence Association has announced the following events.
A pizza party will be held in June, and a cookout will be held in July.
Residents are selling tickets to the Fifteen Week Club. Starting in September, a ticket will be pulled every week for $25. At the Christmas party on Dec. 15, grand prizes will be pulled. First prize is $250, second is $175, and third is $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.