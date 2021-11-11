NORTH SMITHFIELD – A fundraiser for the Music Education Association of North Smithfield for two tickets to see the Tony Award-winning Broadway show “Hamilton,” is ending Thursday, Nov. 18 at midnight.
Two tickets will be raffled off on Friday, Nov. 19, live on the MEANS Facebook page. The winning tickets are for the Friday, Dec. 3 show at 7:30 p.m. at the Providence Performing Arts Center and are Golden Circle center orchestra seats.
The second prize is a visit from the North Smithfield High School Carolers to come to your North Smithfield home, singing carols to brighten your holiday spirit.
Third prize is a chance to win a solo with the band during one of the holiday concerts. The winner will play the “whip” during the song “Sleigh Ride.”
This fundraiser will benefit the music programs of North Smithfield schools, particularly the upcoming Disney trip this spring.
There are a limited number of tickets still available through the MEANS Facebook page, the North Smithfield Town newsletter. Tickets are $20 each and tax-deductible as a donation if you don’t win.
