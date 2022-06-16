NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield High School Classes of 1979, 1980, and 1981 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 10 p.m., at the Sayles Hill Rod and Gun Club, 71 Sayles Hill Road.
Goodstuff Smokehouse will be catering the event and there will be a cash bar available. The cost to attend is $40 per person. The capacity of the venue is limited to 140 people. Checks can be made out to Class of ‘81 and mailed to Class of ‘81, PO Box 1211, Slatersville, RI 02876. Include your name and year of graduation.
Due to limited capacity, reservations will be first-come, first-served.
