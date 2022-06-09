NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association will host a History and Nature Walk to Woonsocket Hill on Saturday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m. Participants will meet at the North Smithfield Middle School parking lot.
The walk will include the Mowry Fire Tower, Philip Mowry House, Historic cemetery NS47, hearthstone quarry, Native American stone features. This walk requires a fairly strenuous climb up a steep grade.
