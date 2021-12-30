NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Police Department used the proceeds from its “No Shave/Nail Polish November” to assist two families in need this holiday season. A total of $250 in gift cards to local shopping establishments in town were distributed to each family.
Residents who know a family in need this season are asked to contact Patrolman Avila at eavila@nspolice.org or leave a voicemail at 401-762-1212, ext. 224.
