NORTH SMITHFIELD – The 15th annual North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival returns this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at North Smithfield High School.
North Smithfield PumpkinFest is a community festival put together solely by local volunteers. Committee members have been working since March to organize sponsors, vendors and free events for residents to enjoy.
Local businesses have been very generous this year, say organizers, doubling the total donations from 2021 through financial donations and providing in-kind goods and services free of charge.
“We are so grateful for every sponsorship donation,” says Co-Chairperson Elizabeth Featherston. “The community business support is the core to the success of PumpkinFest.” While some businesses give goods and services, the monetary contributions help the committee to pay for free festival events such as the Children’s Pumpkin Patch, hot air balloon ride (weather permitting) and bull riding. Many inflatable activities such as Skee-Ball, volley battle, knock it off and basketball shootout will be available.
This year the entertainment tent will host “Colt & the Coyotes” and “Bad Choices,” with Martin Professionals providing sound technicians. They will also have martial arts and dance demonstrations throughout the day. Race against friends with the remote control race cars from the Rock N Roll Racing team.
The real gem of PumpkinFest, said Featherston, is the display of local businesses, school organizations, and non-profit organizations that host vendor booths. Visitors can browse through nearly 100 booths of creative crafts, beautiful jewelry, delicious food, and fun games and activities.
The pumpkin pie contest will be back again this year. Bring your pumpkin pie to the HQ table by 3 p.m .on Saturday, then cross your fingers that you’re the winner.
PumpkinFest is more than just a day of fun, good food and community, said Featherson, it is a way to uplift a child or young adult in town during the rest of the year, as all profits from this one day go back into the community.
“It’s the best part of the PumpkinFest,” said Brian Gartland, co-chairperson of the committee. “These proceeds don’t go to the next year’s events; they go to making this community better and supporting the town’s youth.”
The event provides scholarships for North Smithfield graduating seniors and grants to Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, senior projects, NSHS Graduation events, North Smithfield Heritage Association projects, the Fire Department Smoke House, as well as Cookies with Santa, to name a few. Additionally, the PumpkinFest Committee has made donations to community services such as the North Smithfield Food Pantry, Senior Center and Adopt-A-Family.
This year they are asking guests on the day of the event to donate a minimum of $1 per person, replacing the $2 entrance fee, but the hope is that those who can afford it will give more. If a guest wishes to donate additionally toward young people in North Smithfield, it would be much appreciated, said Featherston.
Despite continued generous donations from many, says Featherston, the donation model is being added to make up for those cash donations that have been a little harder to come by this year.
When visitors come in, they are urged to get their picture taken at the giant pumpkin and guess it’s weight.
The committee is thanking the following sponsors:
Anchor Auto Group
Beef Barn
BL Beauty
Card My Yard
Coffee Hour Marketing
Dan’s Management Company, doing business as Dunkin
Express Football
Goodwin Bros. Farm
Heavy Press
Herbold USA, Resource Recycling Systems, Inc.
Holliston Sand
Jeff Home Improvements
Landmark Medical Center
Lil General
Material, Sand, Stone, Concrete & Asphalt
National Marker
New England Truck Solutions
Q Tech. LLC, doing business as Material Sampling Technologies
