NORTH SMITHFIELD – The 15th annual North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival returns this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at North Smithfield High School.

North Smithfield PumpkinFest is a community festival put together solely by local volunteers. Committee members have been working since March to organize sponsors, vendors and free events for residents to enjoy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.