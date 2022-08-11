NORTH SMITHFIELD – There are now restrooms and a concession stand at North Smithfield Middle and High School.
Town officials celebrated the end of a long struggle to obtain the facilities during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski thanked Town Council President John Beauregard for his leadership on the project.
“Even when he was not on Town Council, he always believed in our town,” said Zwolenski. He also thanked Mark DePasquale, the head of construction for Green Development LLC, which previously agreed to pay for the project as part of an agreement for solar development in town.
“I’m sure when Mark started he thought this was going to be in budget, well, it’s not,” said Zwolenski. He also thanked the current Town Council.
Beauregard said that adding restrooms and a concession stand to the schools was a long overdue project. Such facilities should be at any field one goes to, he said, whether it’s a softball field, football field, or lacrosse field. Beauregard said that 14 years ago when the town was building the field, they ran into obstacles with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on on tying in the septic. He said it took a lot of testing, paperwork, and convincing to finally get everything to happen.
Beauregard added that two men refused to accept no for an answer: Bill Nagle and Tony Guertin.
“Tony was on me constantly about the bathrooms and concessions,” said Beauregard. He added that when he couldn’t be there to watch construction happen at the field, Guertin was there overseeing the project and sending photos.
“Tony’s goal became my goal,” he said.
Beauregard also thanked members of the 2018-2020 Town Council and 2018-2020 School Committee for being supportive of the project. He said the bulk of the construction cost was not in construction of the building itself but on what the crowd was standing on underneath, which included running the septic all the way to the middle school.
“I said, Mark, you can scale it down, you don’t have to build something so grand,” said Beauregard, when he found out they were way over budget. “He said, I showed you guys what I was going to do and I presented a project to you, and I’m going to follow through.”
Beauregard also thanked State Rep. Brian Newberry and Woonsocket City Council President Dan Gendron.
“For years if you’ve been around, we battled in Woonsocket, it was always little stuff we couldn’t get a long, Dan’s here today to show that we have a great relationship with Woonsocket, and we support one another,” said Beauregard. He later said his comment was in references to a former council president calling Woonsocket residents “gangsters.”
Beauregard also thanked the residents and parents of the children who will be using the facility for generations to come. DePasquale added that though there are still a few missing items coming in, he’s happy how the building turned out and he hopes everyone enjoys it.
Rob Gianfrancesco, a board member for Northmen Hoops in Rhode Island, told The Breeze that he was invited to partake in the festivities as he runs his summer league at the schools. He said he hopes next summer they can get the concession stand up and running.
“This is a great example of what municipal government and when a private company work together for the betterment of the community,” said Beauregard. “We got together, we did it all with the same goal in mind, and that was making a great product.”
Beauregard reached out to to DePasquale about the building’s cost, and though he doesn’t have exact figures yet, estimates are that it will come in at $600,000 mostly due to electrical and septic work.
