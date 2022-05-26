WOONSOCKET – The 14th annual reunion of the 118th and 1118th National Guard will be held at the Bocce Club, 226 St. Louis Ave., on Wednesday, June 1.
The event begins at 6 p.m., pictures will be taken at 6:30 p.m., and a family style chicken dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Sonny Vadeboncoeur at 401-766-7953 or Lisa Roy at 401-601-1722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.