NORTH SMITHFIELD – NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley is seeking a grant of $650,000 that would allow the Woonsocket-based organization to begin cleaning up the historic Andrews Mill on Great Road.
The organization is applying for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant with an application deadline of Dec. 1. If they are successful in securing the grant, work could begin as early as late next spring, according to Bill Lewis, co-director of real estate development for NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley.
The nonprofit development corporation purchased the former mill in 2018 and plans to transform it into an affordable housing complex. Since then, the project has sat mostly dormant as the group focused on their projects in other communities, including Woonsocket and Burrillville.
“We’ve secured the property, we’ve had a couple of repairs to the roof, but this is actually the first step in addressing the issues of the site and the contaminants of the industrial uses over the centuries,” Lewis said during an interview last week.
The Andrews Mill first became part of the region’s industrial landscape in 1918 when the Andrews Mill Company acquired the site. The company used the mill to produce wool products, at one time employee about 200 individuals. The complex included a machine shop that still exists on the adjacent Branch River.
In 1955, the Tupperware Corporation began using the building as an office and laboratory. Blue and white aluminum siding was installed, giving the building a modern appearance and hiding the brick beneath. A recycling company later purchased the property and used the building’s back lot to store trash hauled to the property.
The trash has been cleared out, but Lewis said NeighborWorks still needs to complete environmental remediation on the property. They’re working with the state to search records and find out what type of contaminants are on the site, he said.
“That’s an old building, so there’s a lot of hazardous building materials that need to be abated,” he said.
The biggest concern right now, he said, is removing asbestos from the building’s interior. Over the years, vandals have broken into the building to steal copper wire, disturbing asbestos racking in the process.
“It’s a really good project. It has been vacant since I think 2014 when they went through a bankruptcy, so the idea is to clean the site up and provide a nice clean environment for residents and visitors to the area,” he added.
Lewis said the organization also plans to address wetlands violations committed under the previous owner. In 2013, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management cited Coastal Recycling for clear-cutting and storing trash on the property.
As part of the project, Lewis said, they plan to construct a walking path to the north of the building. The property extends about 1,700 feet up the Branch River toward Blackstone Gorge. The organization is also looking to install solar panels on the building’s sawtooth roof.
“Obviously it’s still in the predevelopment phase of the project, so we’re getting all kinds of ideas. We want to make sure the project is in line with the town’s revitalization plans,” Lewis said.
Cleanup of the property likely take between six and eight months once funds are received. NeighborWorks still has to secure approval for the project through the town planning process.
