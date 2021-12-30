NORTH SMITHFIELD – The past year offered a mix of joy and frustration in North Smithfield, where the start of the pandemic recovery allowed residents to turn their attention elsewhere, resuming old debates and starting new ones as they tried to forge a path forward for the town.
The early excitement of the vaccines quickly turned into tension as the town considered how best to resume its normal activities, with some debates erupting in school hallways or during late-night meetings in the middle school cafeteria. Town officials also debated the future of the police station and Halliwell property, falling into more familiar arguments about the value of new construction and whether residents would be willing to approve a bond for what could be two massive building projects on the horizon.
Despite the challenges of staffing shortages, businesses continued to grow and expand, and a new solar farm was completed off Iron Mine Hill Road. Residents missed out on the anticipated 150th anniversary parade but got to enjoy PumpkinFest and North Smithfield Days, and will likely mark the 151st anniversary with celebrations next year.
Here were the top stories of North Smithfield for 2021.
Pandemic recovery offers hope, frustration
The year started off on a high note as the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines offered residents hope for a more normal 2021 than the previous year. In the early months of the year, the North Smithfield Emergency Management Agency assembled a volunteer force to take calls and assemble a waiting list of the town’s most vulnerable residents. Meanwhile, the fire departments of North Smithfield and Woonsocket partnered to open a combined vaccine site to serve the two communities at Holy Trinity Parish on Park Avenue. Schools began to discuss in-person-only learning options for the fall, and town boards once again welcomed visitors to their meetings, with members finally able to glimpse the inside of the new Town Council chambers on Greene Street.
In the months that followed, however, new variants and debate over reopening policies led to a new round of tensions as repeated spikes of the virus brought back old concerns. According to data from the Rhode Island Department of Health, North Smithfield has seen 2,110 cases since the start of the pandemic, placing it squarely in the middle of Rhode Island’s municipalities when it comes to the number of cases by population. The town ranks high on the list of COVID-related deaths by population. Though only 65 residents have died of the disease since last March, according to the RIDOH, when calculated per 100,000 residents, the town has the fifth-highest COVID-19 death rate in the state. As of last week, 71.2 percent of residents had received their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing the town 16th in the state for vaccinations.
In recent weeks, residents have expressed frustration over testing shortages as the state experiences another surge in cases. As of last week, there was an average of 1,162 daily new cases in the state, the highest it’s been since January of last year. State officials have said they hope to expand testing capacity and improve turnaround time in the new year.
Mask policy sparks anger, division in community
Nowhere in town is the community’s divided response to the COVID-19 pandemic more visible than in its schools, where formerly routine School Committee meetings have turned into battlegrounds over masks and other COVID-related policies. In August, dozens of parents turned out to oppose a school mask mandate that would become state policy. In a sign of things to come, the meeting was marked by anger and disruption, with parents yelling over members of the School Committee and one comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, comments later condemned by North Smithfield teachers.
The emotional meetings continued as the year went on, with parents taking up other topics while continuing to protest mask mandates. In November, some parents called for North Smithfield to withdraw from the Rhode Island Association of School Committees over an email related to the National School Board Association’s likening of school board harassment incidents with domestic terrorism. Earlier this month, frustration over a survey issued without a parental permission slip turned into calls for one School Committee member to resign as parents accused her of conflicts of interest in her job with the Rhode Island Department of Education. The anger shows a marked shift from the virtual meetings during the early months of the pandemic, which, though they featured emotional debates over school reopening policies, also included comments of thanks for teachers and expressions of solidarity that families and school officials were going through the pandemic together.
New police station could mean big spending
With the move to a new Town Hall finally complete, North Smithfield officials turned their attention to the police station on Smithfield Road, a building that’s been the target of improvement efforts for the past decade. In September, Tecton Architects returned an estimate of $18.3 million for demolishing and rebuilding the police station according to current standards. The same study found a renovation of the former school would likely cost $17.5 million, an option Tecton recommended against pursuing.
Town officials and Police Chief Tim Lafferty have been vocal about the need for a new police station, but even those who supported the project expressed concern at the high price and questioned whether residents would approve an $18 million bond. Earlier this month, Tecton representatives offered additional options for the new station at the council’s request, eliminating the municipal court and other wish-list items from the plans. The new designs shaved some dollars off the total cost, returning estimates of between $15 million and $17 million, but some councilors still raised concerns about the cost and requested additional time to review the numbers before putting the matter out to a bond vote next year.
The study by Tecton confirmed many of the issues members of the NSPD have complained about for years, including low ceilings, crumbling facade, moldy ceiling tiles and outdated cell blocks. Some residents have continued to advocate for the renovation option, citing earlier numbers that estimated a much lower cost for the project.
What to do about Halliwell?
At the same time officials were examining the cost of a new police station, a separate study was determining a path forward for the former Halliwell Elementary School that closed in 2019. During a public feedback process over the summer, residents voiced their desire for a senior or community center that offered a variety of opportunities for town residents, particularly its older citizens. Members of the Halliwell Review Committee supported the concept, directing an architectural firm to explore community uses for the property.
While most individuals agreed the property should be reserved for resident use, the path forward for the former school remains unclear. Earlier this month, representatives of Weston & Sampson detailed the challenges with the property during a meeting with the Town Council, describing wetlands and the poor state of the existing buildings. Some questioned whether the former school would be the right place for a senior center or whether town officials should look elsewhere. Members of the Halliwell Review Committee indicated they plan to ask the Town Council to allow them to continue their work into the new year so they can further explore the property’s viability and seek funding for a community center.
Big solar touches down in North Smithfield
After more than three years of planning and construction, Green Development’s solar farm off Iron Mine Hill Road was expected to go online by Dec. 30, making North Smithfield the home of the state’s largest solar farm. The 38.4-megawatt farm contains 120,000 solar panels and can produce enough electricity to power 8,740 homes. The project is considered a boon for the state’s renewable energy goals but was controversial with neighbors and environmentalists who opposed the tree clearing and blasting necessary to install solar panels along the slopes of Whortleberry Hill.
At the same time, the town saw a calmer year for new solar projects, with fewer applications submitted to the Planning Board than in previous years. In recent years, residents have expressed concern about the pace of solar development in North Smithfield, particularly for projects planned on undeveloped or previously wooded land. In October, the Zoning Board rejected a plan by Rhode Island Renewable Energy to construct a nine-megawatt solar farm on the Gold family property off Mattity Road. Though the plans would have eventually resulted in the entire property being turned over to the town, they drew pushback from critics concerned about the land’s natural qualities and a conservation easement granted in the 1990s. Board members said they could not support a solar farm more than six times the size allowed by the town’s zoning code.
150th anniversary on hold
Plans to celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary with a parade and other events did not quite work out, as the pandemic continued to disrupt public life. Members of the Parks and Recreation Department and North Smithfield Heritage Association announced earlier this month they plan to hold the parade instead on May 7, 2022. The event will mark 151 years since the towns of North Smithfield and Lincoln split off from neighboring Smithfield.
Though the large celebration did not move forward, other events were able to return in 2021 and offer a sense of normalcy. North Smithfield Days returned in July, bringing with it fireworks at North Smithfield High School, while in September, town groups once again got to participate in PumpkinFest. The NSHA found other ways to mark the 150th as well, assembling a time capsule and commissioning a history book that will cover the town’s history over the past 50 years.
No residential ban for ATVs
All-terrain vehicles became a hot topic in October when town officials considered banning their use within 300 feet of neighboring houses. The topic arose after a Sayles Hill Road resident complained of repeated use by a new neighbor along the shared property line close to his home and said that attempts to resolve the issue had led to less-than-conciliatory words between the two neighbors. In the month that followed, a large number of ATV riders came out to oppose the measure, generating an online petition and speaking out against the ban at a Town Council meeting. Councilors abandoned the effort, ultimately agreeing the dispute was a neighborhood issue that should be resolved without new legislation.
Businesses on the move
Roast beef sandwich fans from around the state took note earlier this year when The Beef Barn, a staple of North Smithfield, moved to a new location at the former Homestead Gardens property on Industrial Drive. The newly renovated location features an ice cream and coffee shop but maintains rustic touches from the original, including the silo from the family’s farm on Pound Hill Road. Other businesses also announced plans to expand or relocate, including North Smithfield Auto Body, MTR Guns and Ammo, a fence company looking to move to Providence Pike and a stone manufacturer planning a new warehouse on Industrial Drive.
At the same time, businesses struggled with staffing shortages and supply chain backups. J’s Deli was among the local businesses to feel the effects, announcing the closure of its Woonsocket and Cumberland locations due to staffing difficulties while keeping its Smithfield location open. Many businesses reported difficulty securing products or trouble returning to pre-pandemic hours as they navigated the new workplace reality.
New turf field for NSHS
Not all of the effects of the pandemic were bad. After several years of requesting funding to replace the aging turf field at North Smithfield High School, the School Department developed a plan to use surplus funds saved from remote learning during the pandemic to cover the remaining costs of the project. The $951,000 field, unveiled last month, includes a new, state-of-the-art turf along with the replacement of the facility’s track. School Department officials are now exploring the possibility of adding throwing facilities to the complex so the high school can host regional track and field events.
Plans for a new concession stand and bathroom facility have moved more slowly, with town officials still awaiting an official groundbreaking as of earlier this month. That project, funded through an agreement with Green Development, has been repeatedly delayed due to concerns about the property’s septic system and whether it can handle the outflow from a new facility.
