Michael Corperau

Michael Corperau, a member of the North Smithfield Fire Department, stood before the Town Council on Monday and thanked them for their approval of two new firefighters to their staff.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A new fire contract in North Smithfield will result in added staffing and reduced emergency wait times, according to officials.

Resident Denis Lapierre said at Monday’s Town Council meeting that it took 25 minutes for his mother to receive medical attention during an incident last year because the Fire Department was out on other calls.

