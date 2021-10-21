NORTH SMITHFIELD – A new mural by local artist Benny Notorangelo will tell the story of historic Slatersville across the walls of the North Smithfield Town Hall.
The Town Council voted unanimously on Monday to have the town solicitor draw up a contract of no more than $4,500 to hire Benny Notorangelo, a Woonsocket-based artist, to complete the mural in the Town Council chambers. The mural came about as a result of the work of the Public Art Advisory Committee, a committee convened earlier this year to install art at the new Town Hall.
“We wanted to really bring the community in, and I think one of the ways to do that is to have a really unique piece of art on the walls,” said Tiffany Nguyen, a member of the group.
The mural will feature five historic Slatersville buildings, including the former Kendall Dean School, Slatersville Mill, Memorial Town Building, Slatersville Congregational Church and St. John the Evangelist Church. Nguyen said that Art Committee member and local filmmaker Christian de Rezendes gave Notorangelo a tour of Slatersville to introduce him to the history of the area.
“He really has a good feel for what represents North Smithfield, and I’m just really excited to see that,” she said.
Notorangelo, a former art instructor, has several murals around Woonsocket, many of them featuring fantastical scenes of brightly colored birds and other creatures. His work is visible on the side of a storage building on Manville Road as well as on the city’s electrical boxes and several storage units maintained by the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative at River Island Park.
Town Council President John Beauregard said the town considered going with another mural artist, but the other artist quoted the project at between $5,000 and $7,000, much higher than Notorangelo’s anticipated budget of $4,500.
“It may seem a little high but I assure you, in the art world, it is not a lot of money,” Beauregard said. “It’s something that will be on the Town Hall walls forever, and it’s something we can be proud of when we have people come in here.”
Members of the Art Committee have spent the past several months planning rotating and permanent displays to show off the artwork of local residents. Last Saturday, Oct. 16, they held an open house for residents to view the artwork in the new Town Hall.
Nguyen said it will take about a week for Notorangelo to complete the mural.
“It was nice to see that through the events that we’ve been doing, everyone’s just excited that there is more art in North Smithfield,” she said.
