NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town of North Smithfield’s Sewer Department has submitted three projects to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Project Priority list. As stated in a news release, they are: Phase 2 sewers, including Great Road; Phase 3 sewers, including Victory Highway; and much-needed improvements to existing sewer pump stations.
Projects on this list may receive financial assistance and/or below-market rate financing options through the R.I. Infrastructure Bank.
The public is encouraged to weigh in on these projects by submitting written comments to RIDEM via postal mail or email. Address correspondence to Jenny Paquet, Office of Water Resources, 235 Promenade St., Providence, RI 02908, or Jenny.Paquet@dem.ri.gov. The deadline for comments is June 10, 2022.
The full list of proposed projects can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/3skxmcbx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.