North Smithfield Class of 1982 hosts reunion Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Savini’s Pomodoro Restaurant, 476 Rathbun St.For more information or to provide contact information on classmates, email Jody Lamoureux at Jody.Keene@ymail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reunion North Smithfield Class Class School Smithfield Information Email Jody Lamoureux × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments Under new ownership, Rock's Bar still a staple in Pawtucket History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes Pushing ‘thru’ Latest News Cumberland gets ready to play in new-look, competitive D-II Scarduzio settles in as Scituate head football coach Stadium Theatre staff show off extensive upgrades Meet Lincoln's newest student: Willow the therapy dog Camp Shepard trails will open to the public Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Cumberland gets ready to play in new-look, competitive D-II Scarduzio settles in as Scituate head football coach Meet Lincoln's newest student: Willow the therapy dog Camp Shepard trails will open to the public Cumberland council agrees to change expanding police applicant pool Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.