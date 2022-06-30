NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association, North Smithfield Arts Committee, and the North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Commission will hold North Smithfield Days activities on Saturday, July 9.
The NSHA and NSAC will hold a joint North Smithfield Heritage Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Town Hall, Heritage Hall, and Memorial Town Building. They will feature antique and relic displays, a local photography exhibit, a car show, vendors, food, and more.
Parks and Recreation will hold a Kids Day in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pacheco Park. Kids can enjoy a bounce house, water slide, face painting, food, and more. At the end of the event, the North Smithfield Fire Department will spray water for the kids.
Contact nssha@nsheritageassn or call at 401-651-6316 for more information.
