On or about April 11, 2023, vandals defaced public property at Pacheco Park with words and drawings of Nazi swastikas, anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic slurs. As a community, we must face an underlying sense of intolerance and disrespect – to whatever, and hopefully small degree – that exists in North Smithfield. This follows the appearance of signs from the hate group the Proud Boys that appeared on our roadsides just a few months ago.
With ever-widening schisms dividing us as citizens, these acts of vandalism can be seen also as acts of terror against those who are targeted by hateful messaging. Instead of finding ways to create understanding and bonds amongst us, there are those who wish to ignore history, limit the gaining of knowledge and ban books that otherwise might allow us to embrace all members of our community. If understanding, acceptance and justice is not taught, it appears hate will fill the vacuum.
We, the members of the North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee, condemn these acts of vandalism and hate, and call on all of our elected and public officials to do the same. Let us show our children and the world that we are better than this.
The NSDTC will continue to advocate for fair and equal opportunity in representation, housing, education and a safe and welcoming community for all residents. To join us in this mission, or to learn more, contact us at northsmithfielddtc@gmail.com.
