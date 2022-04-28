Robert F. Kennedy said, “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” It is in that spirit that we have started the North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee.
We are a newer committee, just a year old, and composed of a diverse group of town residents who support the ideas and ideals of a free, tolerant, and just society. We are looking to expand our committee; new members are always welcome to share in our open and honest discussion about ways to make the town and the state a better place to live and raise families. Currently, we are planning a variety of spring events, including a BBQ Meet-and-Greet with our congressman and a Candidate School for people who are trying to figure out how to run for office in Rhode Island.
It is not always easy to make a decision to run for political office, but the NSDTC is a great starting point for those who want to learn more about the process. Even if you yourself are not considering a run but would be interested in meeting good people who are putting themselves forward to serve North Smithfield, you are welcome. We encourage anyone who wants to make a difference in the community, and who has a desire to join an upbeat and interesting group of caring individuals, to reach out to the NSDTC — NorthSmithfieldDTC@gmail.com.
The North Smithfield Democrats Executive Board
Paul Jones, chair
Paulette Hamilton, vice chair
