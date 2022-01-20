NORTH SMITHFIELD – Calls for emergency medical services in North Smithfield increased by 22 percent in the past year, a trend that Fire Chief David Chartier said has been ongoing since 2015.
Chartier, chief of the privately run North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Service, told town officials this week the department responded to 2,235 EMS calls in 2021. The number is up 400 since 2020, when they responded to 1,835 EMS calls.
“Our data now shows from 2015 to 2021, we’re showing still a steady increase in the demand for emergency service around the town. 2021 was our sharpest increase to date,” he said.
He acknowledged the percent increase was unusually high, as calls for service were down in 2020 during the pandemic. Compared with 2019, EMS calls increased by 107, or 5 percent, in 2021.
He warned the numbers would continue to increase.
“As of 5 o’clock this evening, we’ve responded to 118 EMS calls, and we’ve brought mutual aid in 16 times in 18 days,” he said on Monday, recounting the number of calls since Jan. 1.
The increase in calls has led to an increase in the number of times each year North Smithfield has to call for mutual aid from a neighboring fire department. In 2021, the department called for mutual aid for EMS services 320 times and provided it 185 times, resulting in a net loss for the town of $48,700. The mutual aid calls increased by 24 from 2019, when North Smithfield called for EMS mutual aid 196 times.
Of the 320 mutual aid calls, Chartier said, only four of them were because North Smithfield crews were already out offering mutual aid in another community.
“That means 316 times we were handling the responses in town and we weren’t able to respond,” he said. “We had to bring in another community to handle it.”
In 2021, he said, North Smithfield exceeded its projections for both EMS and mutual aid calls.
In October, both Chartier and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski said they were discussing a plan to add more EMS personnel. On Monday, Chartier pointed out that the typical shift of five EMS personnel limits the department’s ability to respond to more than one incident at a time. He told councilors he believes the town is on the threshold of a serious staffing issue as the number of calls for service continues to increase.
“One incident out on St. Paul Street, one heart attack, one cardiac arrest puts us out of business,” he said. “We’re going to have some serious issues if these numbers keep trending the way they are.”
In response to a question from Council President John Beauregard, Chartier said he would need two more employees to staff another rescue vehicle 10 hours per day, four days per week.
“Ultimately, quite honestly, four people is really the optimal number because that would allow me to put two crews on duty, seven days a week, 12 hours a day,” he said.
Response times for ambulances coming from neighboring communities are higher than those in North Smithfield. The typical response time for an ambulance traveling to and from a North Smithfield location is about five minutes, according to Chartier. For crews coming from Blackstone, that number increases to six minutes; from Woonsocket and Lincoln, eight minutes; from Burrillville, nine minutes; and from Smithfield, 13 minutes.
“The increased response times and the increased amount of mutual aid from our perspective is unacceptable. It’s very difficult to look at these numbers and be comfortable with that,” he said.
Councilors questioned how much strain the opening of Dowling Village has placed on the department. According to Chartier, in 2021, the department responded to 106 EMS calls and 42 fire calls at the complex. 92 of those calls came from Walmart, including 70 EMS calls and 22 fire calls.
The number of calls along Route 146 has also increased, he said, totaling 68 calls in 2021.
Councilor Steven Corriveau pointed out that many of the people shopping at Dowling Village are from other communities.
“What happens is you have a town resident that’s paying for this service only to now bring it in from outside the town,” he said.
Chartier warned the issue could reach a breaking point.
“My fear is that if we keep kicking this can down the road, we may crest that hump to where we’re going to be at a high number and continue to climb. I think we really need to start working at some sort of a plan to get it off the ground sooner rather than later,” he said.
