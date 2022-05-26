NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association will hold the 2022 Heritage Gala from 6 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, June 18 at the Village Haven Restaurant, 90 School St., Forestdale. Sponsors encourage casual business dress.
A cash bar and silent auction opens at 6 p.m. A traditional family-style chicken dinner starts at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., DJ Berube will continue the fun with dance music for all ages.
Dinner tickets cost $25. Attendees may reserve tables of six or more by May 30. Purchase tickets at the Town Hall, Li’l General Store, Village Paint, and the Memorial Town Building. Proceeds benefit local historic preservation activities.
For tickets or more information, contact nsha@nsheritageassn.org or call 401-651 6316.
