James Andrew Allard

Samuek I Alvarado Muentes

Casey J Ammerman

Evyn Kylie Anderson #

Jacob Dean Austin #=

Mattias T Balme

Gabrielle C Barros #+=

Amber N. Bartberger #=

Theodore Jason Bazin #+=

William Bazin #=

Zachary M. Black #

Victoria Michelle Bourget

Seth R Bousquet =

Cassidy Taylor Boutelle #=

Michael Elmo Bozzi

Katarina Brandao #=

Julien M. Briggs

Meghann D Butler

Cameron Joseph Cabral

Nathaniel A Cardin-Prochniak

Siranee T Caron

Emersyn Kae Champagne

Luz Y Colon Carmenatty #+=

Aidan C. Cook

Sadie Mae Crozier #=

Dereck Cruz

Declan A Curran #=

Max W Cyr

Noah N Dagesse #=

Ethan Brady Daigneault #=

Nicholas Decelles #=

Matthew W Denton #=

Jacquelyn Rose deRonde #=

Alleigha G DeSousa #

Matthew Robert DiGregorio

David R Doherty

Adam James Harold Dubois #

Sarah Rachel Duffy #

Megan Yvonne Dufresne

Christopher James Durand

Jared M Fagnant

Gregory D Ferra

Harley Rose Flinton

Folusade Miniya Folami

Darran R Forget

John R Forget

Abigail Rose Fortin

Brianna J Goldberg #+

Jacob Paul Gosselin

Zachary Grenon

Cassidy J. Grieves #+

Avery Elizabeth Gudz

James Anthony Haczynski

Marin Sophia Hainley

Madisyn A Harnois-Lafreniere

Hayden G Harris #+=

Emma Shu-Qiu Harrop #=

Emily A Haselton#

Jennifer Helene Heidrich #

Theresa R Hofmann #

Cameron Huestis

Michael R Hvizdos

Amelia R Jackson

Brianna Marie Jacques #

Kaitlyn Marie Jean

Jessica Grace Karspeck #=

Elizabeth Jane Kelley #=

Caleb P Kelly

Mackenzie E Kennedy

Cali Kim Keovongsavang #+=

Jordan E.Koury #

Heath J LeClair

Gianna K. Lombardi

Amanda Grace Lough #=

Steven Vincent Lugo #=

Gracyn V Mace #=

Caleb A MacLeod

Emelie Rose Mandeville #=

Gavin T Maratea

Grace Catherine Marcotte

Samantha J Marcotte #=

Christopher John Marcoux #

Nicholas M Marseglia #

Raymond P Marsella #=

Megan Elizabeth Mas i#

Laura Grace Matchett #

Max C Mattos+

Moira Catherine McCauley #

Shawn A Moison #

Gage J. Murphy #+

Kylie Murphy #

Megan Elizabeth Nichols #=

Madison M Palmer

Richard W Payne

Kara Anne Pessia #=

Mackenzie Rose Piasczyk #=

Ashley Lynn Picillo

Seth Daniel Pickering

Calla Lydia Puccetti #=

Rachel Hope Reall #=

Dillon R Rei

Madison Marie Reilly #=

Estevan T Reyes#

Cameron J Reynolds #=

Kyla Riddensdale#

Victoria Elisabeth Robertson

Julia C Robichaud #=

Briana Diane Robidoux #

Jacob J Rodrigues

Michael A Rodriguez

Joseph A Rossi #

Mia Arabella Russo#

Zachary Paul Salinaro

Abygail Anne Sevegny #=

Cole M Skinner#

Logan C Spas

Matthew H. Stamatelato #

Ellie K. Strong

Arianna I Sukaskas #+

Laci D. Therien#=

Alivia Thomas

Devon MacKenzie Thompson

Holden Ray Tousignant

Ryan G Townsend

Ryan A Tremblay

Zachary T. Vincent #+=

Ella S Wenzel#

Nathan Richard Wetmore +

Allison Mary Wildgoose +

Jamie Catherine Wilkes #=

Gabriel Gunnar Yattaw #=

= National Honor Society

# Rhode Island Honor Society

+ CTE Diploma

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.