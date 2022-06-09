James Andrew Allard
Samuek I Alvarado Muentes
Casey J Ammerman
Evyn Kylie Anderson #
Jacob Dean Austin #=
Mattias T Balme
Gabrielle C Barros #+=
Amber N. Bartberger #=
Theodore Jason Bazin #+=
William Bazin #=
Zachary M. Black #
Victoria Michelle Bourget
Seth R Bousquet =
Cassidy Taylor Boutelle #=
Michael Elmo Bozzi
Katarina Brandao #=
Julien M. Briggs
Meghann D Butler
Cameron Joseph Cabral
Nathaniel A Cardin-Prochniak
Siranee T Caron
Emersyn Kae Champagne
Luz Y Colon Carmenatty #+=
Aidan C. Cook
Sadie Mae Crozier #=
Dereck Cruz
Declan A Curran #=
Max W Cyr
Noah N Dagesse #=
Ethan Brady Daigneault #=
Nicholas Decelles #=
Matthew W Denton #=
Jacquelyn Rose deRonde #=
Alleigha G DeSousa #
Matthew Robert DiGregorio
David R Doherty
Adam James Harold Dubois #
Sarah Rachel Duffy #
Megan Yvonne Dufresne
Christopher James Durand
Jared M Fagnant
Gregory D Ferra
Harley Rose Flinton
Folusade Miniya Folami
Darran R Forget
John R Forget
Abigail Rose Fortin
Brianna J Goldberg #+
Jacob Paul Gosselin
Zachary Grenon
Cassidy J. Grieves #+
Avery Elizabeth Gudz
James Anthony Haczynski
Marin Sophia Hainley
Madisyn A Harnois-Lafreniere
Hayden G Harris #+=
Emma Shu-Qiu Harrop #=
Emily A Haselton#
Jennifer Helene Heidrich #
Theresa R Hofmann #
Cameron Huestis
Michael R Hvizdos
Amelia R Jackson
Brianna Marie Jacques #
Kaitlyn Marie Jean
Jessica Grace Karspeck #=
Elizabeth Jane Kelley #=
Caleb P Kelly
Mackenzie E Kennedy
Cali Kim Keovongsavang #+=
Jordan E.Koury #
Heath J LeClair
Gianna K. Lombardi
Amanda Grace Lough #=
Steven Vincent Lugo #=
Gracyn V Mace #=
Caleb A MacLeod
Emelie Rose Mandeville #=
Gavin T Maratea
Grace Catherine Marcotte
Samantha J Marcotte #=
Christopher John Marcoux #
Nicholas M Marseglia #
Raymond P Marsella #=
Megan Elizabeth Mas i#
Laura Grace Matchett #
Max C Mattos+
Moira Catherine McCauley #
Shawn A Moison #
Gage J. Murphy #+
Kylie Murphy #
Megan Elizabeth Nichols #=
Madison M Palmer
Richard W Payne
Kara Anne Pessia #=
Mackenzie Rose Piasczyk #=
Ashley Lynn Picillo
Seth Daniel Pickering
Calla Lydia Puccetti #=
Rachel Hope Reall #=
Dillon R Rei
Madison Marie Reilly #=
Estevan T Reyes#
Cameron J Reynolds #=
Kyla Riddensdale#
Victoria Elisabeth Robertson
Julia C Robichaud #=
Briana Diane Robidoux #
Jacob J Rodrigues
Michael A Rodriguez
Joseph A Rossi #
Mia Arabella Russo#
Zachary Paul Salinaro
Abygail Anne Sevegny #=
Cole M Skinner#
Logan C Spas
Matthew H. Stamatelato #
Ellie K. Strong
Arianna I Sukaskas #+
Laci D. Therien#=
Alivia Thomas
Devon MacKenzie Thompson
Holden Ray Tousignant
Ryan G Townsend
Ryan A Tremblay
Zachary T. Vincent #+=
Ella S Wenzel#
Nathan Richard Wetmore +
Allison Mary Wildgoose +
Jamie Catherine Wilkes #=
Gabriel Gunnar Yattaw #=
= National Honor Society
# Rhode Island Honor Society
+ CTE Diploma
