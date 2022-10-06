NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library is accepting registrations for the following programs.
• Treat and Paint will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 9-14. Participants will paint a Halloween black cat.
• Escape from the Haunted Mansion is an after-hours event for children ages 10-14 and will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. With the help of Mystery Inc., players will work together to solve the mystery of Lady Fairmont’s Ghost. Take on the roles of these teen sleuths and their courageous canine pal, Scooby-Doo, to decode your way out of the haunted mansion. As the library will be closed, attendees should ring the doorbell for admission. Registration is required.
• Circus Dynamics will perform on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. This family event is an audience-interactive circus variety show. The second half of this show will be done with the main lights off. Registration for this event will open on Monday, Oct. 10.
The Library offers many other programs for children and adults. View them online or in the library’s newsletter. Sign-ups can be done by calling the library at 401-767-2780 or by going online at nspl.info. Click on Events to view the calendar, see details and register.
