NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library, 20 Main St., announces the following programs for all ages. Registration is required as space is limited.
• Cool off on Wednesday, July 27, with an ice cream making program open to families and children.
• Learn about some small wild animals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., with Dave Marchetti’s Animal Experiences.
• Magician Fran Flynn will be at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
For additional information and to register for these programs, visit nspl.info or call 401-767-2780.
The library will hold a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse July 25-July 28, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Diners bring in a copy of the library’s fundraising flyer and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of the total purchase to the library. The offer is good for dine-in or take-out. A copy of the flyer can be found on the library’s website nspl.info.
