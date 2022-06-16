NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Library recently became a fine-free library, meaning patrons will not be charged for returning items late. However, patrons still have to pay for lost or damaged materials.
The library offers many free resources. In addition to a basic book and magazine collection, there are newly released DVDs and audiobooks which can be checked out. A fun family activity may include borrowing one of several S.T.E.M. kits, which are designed for middle school-age children, states a news release. Topics include astronomy, birdwatching and more.
Recently, the library purchased space-related immersive reality books which come with virtual reality goggles. After downloading the publisher’s free app, the viewer can experience the universe in a unique way. The company also offers a video option. Both the STEM and VR kits may be borrowed for one week.
In conjunction with the statewide Summer Reading Program, the North Smithfield Library has a calendar of activities scheduled for children and adults. Topics include preserving foods, line dancing, meditation, jewelry making, painting, foraging, and more. Detailed information can be found online at nspl.info or facebook.com/nsplibraryri or by calling the library at 401-767-2780.
