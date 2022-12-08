North Smithfield Library offers meditation program Dec 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Library, 20 Main St., will offer the program Destress with Meditation, with Mary Scannell, on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.Register at www.nspl.info or call the library at 401-767-2780. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meditation The North Smithfield Library Program Smithfield Mary Scannell Library Register × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Purple Cat Antique Co. on track for completion next year Knock on Wood furniture destroyed by fire Newport Avenue project now has substantial residential component Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors Zoning Board denies MST's proposed variances Latest News Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders Hear Thomson perform operatic Christmas every Thursday night After year of hearings, Planning Board New recommendation in Cumberland: Four yard sale days per year Smithfield students help youth basketball with new logo Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders Hear Thomson perform operatic Christmas every Thursday night After year of hearings, Planning Board New recommendation in Cumberland: Four yard sale days per year Smithfield students help youth basketball with new logo Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
