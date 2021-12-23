NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library announces updates and new programs.
Entering the building is easier now with the installation of push buttons on the exterior and interior doors, a major benefit to those with mobility issues, or merely struggling to enter the building with a child in tow or an armful of books.
The North Smithfield School Department has provided the library with several STEM kits – backpacks focusing on a single science theme such as astronomy or coding – that are available to town residents for a one-week loan period. Each kit includes books, activities and non-print devices such as binoculars in the birdwatching unit and a telescope in the astronomy unit. Call or visit the library to see what titles may interest you.
Reading does not come easily for everyone and the library offers a few electronic items that may help. The C-pen looks like a pen, but the words come alive as the user passes the device along the lines of text. The Woonsocket Rotary Club provided funds to purchase this device. There is a one-week loan period. WonderBooks are a combination book and audiobook which allow children to listen and follow along with the text. The collection includes Easy and Juvenile-level titles that are borrowed for three weeks. Launchpad tablets are designed for Pre-K to Grade 2 and are loaded with educational videos, games and more. There are two tablets each for levels Pre-K to K and K through Grade 2.
Adults who have a few free hours or just a few minutes can work on a community jigsaw puzzle. A new one is set out every week. It’s also a fun activity for older children to do with a parent or caregiver.
For more information, 401-767-2780 or visit the library at 20 Main St., Slatersville, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or online at www.nspl.info .
