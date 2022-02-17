NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library, 20 Main St., will hold a guided meditation program with Mary Scannell on Monday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 401-767-2780 or visit www.nspl.info .
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 3:00 pm
