NORTH SMITHFIELD – The LeClair Kozlik Logan Bassett VFW Post 6342 will be hosting its annual Veterans Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30.
The parade will step off from Brigido’s parking lot, 900 Victory Highway, at 10:30 p.m., march down Main Street, stop at the Old Town Hall Memorial Building for the Memorial Day Ceremony, and finish by marching down to the Village Haven restaurant.
All veterans are welcome to march in the parade. Scouts are invited to participate along with the Police Department, Fire Department, and North Smithfield High School Band. There will be a coalition behind the Village Haven restaurant after the conclusion of the March. All are welcome to participate.
