NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council plans to hold a public hearing next week to allow residents to weigh in on whether the town should build a new police station or renovate the existing station on Smithfield Road.
The hearing will be held next Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:45 p.m., at Town Hall, 83 Greene St. Tecton Architects, the firm that completed an analysis of the existing station, is expected to be present to answer questions.
The meeting follows the release of a study projecting the costs of the two options. In September, representatives of Tecton Architects told town councilors a new station constructed on Smithfield Road was projected to cost $18.3 million. Renovating the existing station to current standards was projected to cost $17.5 million.
Councilors said earlier this month they wanted to hear the public’s thoughts before making a decision on which option the town should pursue.
“That police station we have is woefully inadequate. However, I don’t see the harm in opening up a public hearing, and let’s see what the residents have to say,” Town Council President John Beauregard said.
Councilor Kim Alves proposed bringing back Studio Meja, an architect hired to work on a previous version of the project, to attend the meeting, but Councilor Paul Vadenais argued that would not be productive for the project.
“If you want to review the past and start back, then you’ve got to bring them all back and start at the beginning,” he said.
Town officials plan to put the final project out to a bond vote. A copy of the study by Tecton Architects is available on the town website.
