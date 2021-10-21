NORTH SMITHFIELD – Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Timothy Sheahan, a North Smithfield native now living in North Carolina, said people rarely recognized his work studying infectious diseases in a research lab at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sheahan specializes in coronaviruses, a term that meant little to the general public until last year.
Now, he said, it’s not unusual for friends he hasn’t seen in a while to thank him for his work.
“It makes the stress and the long hours, it makes it worthwhile,” he said.
Sheahan, who first spoke with The Valley Breeze about his work studying coronavirus treatments in April of 2020, is about to see those long hours pay off. Earlier this month, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics asked the FDA to issue emergency use authorization for molnupiravir, the world’s first pill to treat COVID-19.
As a research scientist at the Gillings School of Public Health, Sheahan was one of the first people to run tests on the drug and determine it worked against the virus that causes COVID-19. The new treatment, he said, will be a game changer for people who catch the disease.
“It basically stops the virus from being able to replicate in your body. So if the virus can’t replicate, the infection basically is halted in its tracks,” he said.
Whereas previous treatments for COVID-19 had to be given intravenously in the hospital, the new treatment comes in the form of a pill that can be prescribed through a local pharmacy. In the past, Sheahan said, many of the people who received treatment had already been sick for a week or longer and were past the point when anti-viral medicines are at their most effective. With the new drug, a doctor will be able to prescribe molnupiravir as soon as a person tests positive, preventing them from getting sick enough to go to the hospital.
“It could not only shorten the duration of your symptoms, prevent you from going to the hospital, but it could also stop you from transmitting to the people in your house,” Sheahan said.
He and his coworkers completed their studies on molnupiravir last spring, shortly after the virus emerged. While some people have criticized the pace of drug development during the pandemic as going too slowly, Sheahan said the drug had to go through several rounds of human clinical trials after his team proved it worked against COVID-19 in lab cultures and mice. Some of those trials were conducted at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was able to work with the medical doctors overseeing the studies and hear stories of how their work directly impacted patients.
Other people have criticized medical advances during the pandemic as going too quickly. Sheahan said the important thing to remember is that most of the work on molnupiravir and other COVID-19 treatments had already been completed prior to the virus’s emergence in late 2019. In the case of molnupiravir, the drug was developed at Emory University and had already been tested against other viruses. Sheahan said he and his coworkers had a paper on the drug 99 percent complete when they started studying its effects on COVID-19 last year.
“When you think about the total time that had been spent doing the research and doing the trial stuff, it’s not that different from what you’d expect in a non-pandemic situation,” he said.
Sheahan previously worked on remdesivir, an intravenous treatment for COVID-19 that received FDA approval in October of last year.
Though he started off the pandemic working through nights and weekends, the Mount Saint Charles Academy graduate said he’s tried to scale back in recent months to avoid burnout. At a certain point, he said, he and other research scientists realized finding a treatment would be more of a marathon than a sprint.
“For me, at least, it just got to be overwhelming,” he said. “Whether you like it or not, you bring work home with you. Just because it’s this pandemic that seeps into your kids’ lives. Them going to school every day, and it’s just everywhere.”
He often finds himself trying to educate friends and family members on the processes behind drug and vaccine development. Sheahan said it’s difficult when people just want answers because even for scientists, the situation is dynamic and changing all the time.
With molnupiravir expected to receive FDA authorization later this year, Sheahan has turned his attention to other oral anti-viral medications. Eventually, he said, there will likely be several COVID-19 treatment options available, and doctors will be able to prescribe a “cocktail” of different medications to reduce the risk the virus develops resistance to one drug.
Sheahan said he still enjoys his work studying coronaviruses despite the long hours and hopes the pandemic inspires more young people to go into the field.
“I guess I am living proof that you can grow up in a place like North Smithfield and go to high school in the Blackstone Valley and you just never know where that education is going to take you and how that might impact your community and people around you,” he said.
"Sheahan previously worked on remdesivir, an intravenous treatment for COVID-19 that received FDA approval in October of last year."
I wouldn't brag about that!
A couple of the side effects of Remdesivir: "ALT and AST elevations," which are indications of liver damage. Is that really the drug you want when someone is at risk for a cytokine storm and thrombosis? They even have a monitoring requirement for these side effects. It has some drug interaction concerns also.
