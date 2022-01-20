NORTH SMITHFIELD – A new indoor shooting range is set to come to Quaker Highway near the Massachusetts state line after the North Smithfield Zoning Board approved the application last week.
Bob Houle, owner of MTR Guns and Ammo, approached town officials last fall about opening a shooting range at his business at 229 Quaker Highway. Houle said the addition will fill a need in the area for an indoor shooting range.
“There are customers that come in and buy guns and they ask me for a place to shoot. They mention the places to shoot are too far away, they’re over an hour away from our area,” he said, adding the nearest indoor shooting range is in Coventry.
Houle told members of the North Smithfield Zoning Board last Tuesday, Jan. 11, he plans to offer instructional classes and have rules and regulations for using the range. The range will have a membership model, with priority given to members over walk-ins.
“I’ve got plenty of parking. Everything’s going to be insulated, soundproof,” he said.
Several residents and gun owners attended the hearing in support of the project, including Richard Savaria, a Sayles Hill Road resident and firearms instructor who said he looks forward to teaching at the range.
Others, however, were less receptive. Heath LeClair, a neighbor at 165 Quaker Highway, said Houle approached him last year to ask if he would have a problem with a shooting range next door.
“My answer was 100 percent I would have a problem with it,” he told Zoning Board members. “I said I did not want the pollution to come with it from the lead and the sulfur that he would not be able to contain.”
LeClair said his property line is 80 yards away from the building, and he has concerns about noise and traffic. While he’s not against guns or shooting ranges, he said, he doesn’t think it belongs on the side of a residence.
He also cited an incident from several years ago when he said the police were called after shots were fired in the parking lot.
“Any of you people, would you want it in your backyard? Would you want it on the side of your home?” he asked.
Stephen Wowk, a resident of Cider Mill Road, also raised concerns about the shooting range, questioning whether residents and workers would be exposed to lead dust from the ammunition.
“We’re opening ourselves up to another hazard. I am a gun owner, and I am not against a gun range. However, I don’t feel that the technology is ready yet,” he said.
Rex Shields of Action Target, the company contracted to build and maintain the shooting range, responded to the concerns. The company previously built ranges for several local police departments, as well naval bases in Newport and New London, Conn.
Shields explained the range will include a filtration system to clean the air. The maintenance schedule, he said, also calls for vacuuming up lead dust once per week.
“This along with all the other maintenance protocols we will have, you will absolutely not have a problem with lead for any of the employees or shooters inside the range,” he said.
Shields also explained the range will have concrete walls and an armored steel-lined ceiling, additions he called a “building within an existing building.”
“That alone contains the sound enough. However, in addition to that, we are going to be lining the walls inside the range with soundproof panels,” he said.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski also weighed in on the project, saying while he hears the concerns, the gun owners he knows are generally responsible people. Zwolenski said he belongs to a gun club and has been shooting firearms for 15 years.
Zoning Board members voted 5-0 in favor of the project. The shooting range requires a special use permit and a dimensional variance. While an addition to the building is expected to overstep the required setback by 11.1 feet, Zoning Board Vice Chairman Scott Martin pointed out the existing gun shop is an irregular shape and the addition will square off the building.
Chairman Robert Najarian recused himself from the vote.
Houle said he plans on opening the shooting range Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
