NORTH SMITHFIELD – Haunted Halloween fun will return to North Smithfield this weekend when the Parks and Recreation Department and the North Smithfield Heritage Association team up to host their second Spooky Spirits Night.
The event will take place at Goodwin Brothers Farm, 458 Greenville Road, this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. Hay rides, tarot card readings and stories by the campfire are all on the schedule for the day, which promises Halloween fun for all ages.
The two groups previously partnered to host the first Spooky Spirits Night in 2019. The event was intended to be an annual occurrence, but was put on hold last year due to COVID-19.
Kate Pasquariello, the town’s parks and recreation program coordinator, said the first event was a hit, with between 300 and 500 people in attendance.
“It went really well,” she said.
Goodwin Brothers Farm will host the second occasion, which will feature face painting and food trucks. Local Boy Scouts will sell warm apple cider, and the farm will be open for apple picking during the daylight hours. Mickey G’s Clam Shack and Alien Hot Dogs will be on hand to sell refreshments.
“I’m expecting a big crowd, weather dependent,” Pasquariello said.
The organizers of the North Smithfield Pumpkin People competition will also announce the winners during the event, awarding prizes of $50 in cash sponsored by the NSHA to the top three displays.
Pasquariello said the event will be family friendly, and parents shouldn’t be afraid to bring their little ones. Halloween costumes are welcome.
“It’s not going to be anything scary,” she said.
In the event of bad weather, Spooky Spirits Night will take place on Oct. 30.
