NORTH SMITHFIELD – One year after the actual date, the town of North Smithfield will finally get to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a grand parade down Victory Highway.
The 150th anniversary parade will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022. A rain date is set for Sunday, May 15, according to Kate Pasquariello, program director of the North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are in the very beginning stages of planning this parade. We are hoping it’s going to be about an hour in length,” she told members of the Town Council on Monday.
Pasquariello is co-chairing the parade committee along with Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association. Other committee members include April Lombardi, Christian de Rezendes and Ann Lilley.
The parade will take place one year after the town’s official sesquicentennial anniversary on March 24, 2021. The date marked 150 years from the day the towns of North Smithfield and Lincoln split off from neighboring Smithfield to form their own communities.
Though the NSHA and Parks and Recreation Department originally had several events planned for the 150th anniversary celebration last year, those events were later pared down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents were still able to celebrate with a virtual cake cutting last March and a special 150th anniversary edition of North Smithfield Days in July.
The parade will feature a longer route than has been traditional for the town’s past Memorial Day parades, beginning at Slatersville Plaza before heading east down Victory Highway. Pasquariello said the parade will then turn right down Greene Street before taking a right at North Main Street and ending where it began.
In another change from previous years, this parade will feature five separate divisions, according to Pasquariello. The parade committee is getting some help from Patrick Griffin, president of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee in Providence, she said.
“He gave us a really good idea of what it takes to put a parade together,” she said.
Pasquariello said the parade planning is still in its early stages, but the group is looking for volunteers. Any interested volunteers can contact the members of the parade committee.
The group is looking to develop a fundraising plan and identify a list of potential marching bands and floats by the end of this month.
“We’re just hoping that the Town Council will support it,” she said.
Town Council President John Beauregard said the council supports the effort 100 percent.
