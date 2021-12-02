NORTH SMITHFIELD – The annual North Smithfield holiday event will take place this Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with some changes from previous years to suit the new location of Town Hall.
This year’s event will take place at Town Hall and the adjacent School Street gazebo. Parking is available at Town Hall at 83 Greene St.
The event will kick off with a tree lighting and caroling by local Girl Scouts and the North Smithfield High School women’s choir. Staff members and volunteers with the North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department were hard at work this week decorating a tree from Leeway Ace Hardware in the gazebo.
Santa Claus is expected to arrive on a fire truck around 5:20 p.m. For those who prefer not to brave the cold weather, family activities will be available in Town Hall.
“There will be cookies and hot chocolate and crafts. The kids can sit with Santa, and that will be inside the Town Hall,” said Kate Pasquariello, program coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, which sponsors the event.
Previously called Holiday on the Common, the celebration used to take place on the common in front of Slatersville Congregational Church. Pasquariello said the new Town Hall location allows more space to expand the event in the future.
“Because the Town Hall is now renovated and we have the space, there’s ample parking at the Town Hall that the church didn’t have,” she said.
“I’m keeping the event similar to what we did in past years, but hopefully after this year we’ll maybe expand on it,” she added.
Last year, town officials held a drive-by meet-and-greet with Santa in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first year residents will be able to celebrate Christmas inside the new Town Hall.
