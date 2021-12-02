NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High School/Mount Saint Charles Academy football co-op had a brand new turf field to play on last Wednesday evening when they faced off against Scituate High School for their Thanksgiving game.
According to Facilities Director Alan Sepe, crews finished installing the field the previous Friday and still need to finish a few punch list items before the project is officially complete. The project began over the summer and included the replacement of the facility’s track.
“I think it’s beautiful. I think it’s great,” he said during a tour of the facility on Monday.
The new turf field, he said, includes a half-inch Styrofoam shock pad, making it softer and safer for student athletes than the previous field. It also has a base made of sand and rubber compared with the rubber-only base on the old field.
The field comes with an 8-year warranty for the turf and a 5-year warranty for the track. Sepe said the department plans to keep up with a heavier maintenance schedule than they did for the old field, including annual inspections by FieldTurf Tarkett, the company that installed it. The district recently purchased a turf groomer that will help maintain the field.
“The maintenance on the field is going to be a lot more than we had on the last field,” he said.
With proper maintenance, Sepe said the new field is expected to last around 12 years, depending on usage.
“If you use it 24 hours a day, you might not get 12 years out of it, but we expect 12 years out of the new field and track” he said.
The previous field was constructed around 2007 and lasted about 10 years before school officials began lobbying for its replacement. Sepe said the previous field was never properly maintained or inspected.
On Monday, Ashley Dennis of Firefly Sports Testing was on site conducting a Head Injury Criteria (HIC) test. The test, she explained, measured the likelihood of an athlete sustaining a concussion after an impact with the turf. While common at the college and professional level, she said, the test was less commonly conducted on high school fields.
“The critical fall height is very high on this field, so there’s definitely no worry about kids getting hurt on this field,” she said.
Originally contracted for $1,017,159, Sepe said the project came in under budget at $951,000. The project was largely funded using the School Department’s surplus funds resulting from cost savings during the pandemic.
Supt. Michael St. Jean said the district is seeking cost estimates for a new throwing facility that would be located between the high school and middle school. If the district goes forward with the project, he said, NSHS would be able to host regional track and field events.
St. Jean said they’re looking at ways to expand rentals to maximize the revenue potential of the new field.
“We do have a number of organizations that rent every year, but we’d like to obviously extend that to get more rentals in here to hopefully generate enough funds so that when it comes time to replace, that money is set aside,” he said.
School Committee Chairman James Lombardi told The Breeze the district created a separate account for rental revenue about four years ago. In that time, he said, they’ve accumulated about $250,000.
“With the new field, we should be able to put aside even more money annually,” he said.
Both St. Jean and Lombardi said they’d like to open the new field to the public, but St. Jean also expressed concerns the field could be damaged by members of the public using it improperly. For now, he said, the gate at the entrance to the complex’s parking lot will likely remain locked through the winter until school officials can develop policies for public use.
Town officials are still awaiting the start of construction of a concession stand and bathroom facility that is also part of the planned improvements at the field. The facility was negotiated as part of a tax agreement with Green Development last year. Town Council President John Beauregard told The Breeze on Monday the company indicated they could hold a groundbreaking before Christmas, but he wants to make sure construction can continue through the winter before going ahead with that option.
“I don’t want to see a groundbreaking, and then nothing’s happening in a couple of months,” he said.
Beauregard said company officials told him they’ve received all of the required approvals from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The project has been delayed several times due to concerns about the property’s septic tank.
“My understanding is everything’s a green light, everything’s ready to go,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.