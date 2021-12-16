NORTH SMITHFIELD – Local police departments said they’re seeing an increase in the number of catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles, in keeping with national trends.
Lt. Mark Bergeron of the North Smithfield Police Department said the department has had four reports of stolen catalytic converters and one attempted theft since September. The department had not made any arrests related to the thefts as of Monday, he said.
“This is probably newer. We haven’t seen a lot of this in the past in my experience,” he said.
Most of the thefts, he said, took place outside businesses overnight. In three instances, the catalytic converters were taken from business vehicles, while in a fourth instance it was taken from an employee’s vehicle. The attempted theft, he said, took place during the day in the parking lot of the Walmart at Dowling Village.
“There’s quite a few people around there that alerted them and called us,” he said.
Bergeron said the best thing residents and business owners can do to protect their vehicles is park them in a garage overnight. If that’s not possible, he said, a floodlight or a security camera could help deter thieves or assist the NSPD in catching them.
“If you have to leave your car outside and you can’t park it in a garage, one of the best things you can do that can help us is having a camera. That’s the best thing we can do is get some pictures or some video of some of the people who are going around and doing this,” he said.
In an unrelated matter, Bergeron said the department has also had two reports in the past month of items stolen from vehicles on Woodlawn Road off Lapre Road, and Saranac Street off Elizabeth Avenue. While only one person reported items stolen in each instance, Bergeron said other homeowners in the two neighborhoods reported someone had rifled through their vehicles around the same time.
“The biggest thing is to tell people to lock their doors, because they’re not going around busting people’s windows or anything like that, they’re just finding car doors that are open and going through them,” he said.
In Woonsocket, Chief Thomas Oates said the Woonsocket Police Department has also seen a recent uptick in the number of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. While he did not have an exact number of thefts available, Oates said the crimes are investigated as larcenies and are in keeping with national trends.
In Smithfield, Detective Lt. Cory Carpenter told The Breeze earlier this month the Smithfield Police Department has seen several thefts of catalytic converters in recent months, especially from low-emission or hybrid vehicles. Those vehicles, he said, have catalytic converters that are more valuable to thieves due to the fact that they’re made to prevent more toxic pollutants than others.
In addition to hybrid models, thieves also target larger vehicles, cars with dual exhaust systems and those with an easily accessible undercarriage.
Carpenter said thieves target catalytic converters for their precious metals, which can be more valuable than gold. Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system in cars and are typically made with metals from the platinum group, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.
“The Smithfield police are being vigilant. Officers know what kinds of clues to look for during motor vehicles stops,” he said.
