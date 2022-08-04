NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee has announced its first voter registration drive of the summer, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Red, White and Brew Coffeehouse, 601 Great Road.

The family-owned business serves handcrafted coffee, and Paul Jones, chair of the NSDTC, said he hopes these voter registration drives will also be a good way to encourage people who are new to town to try to get to know their local businesses.

