NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee has announced its first voter registration drive of the summer, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Red, White and Brew Coffeehouse, 601 Great Road.
The family-owned business serves handcrafted coffee, and Paul Jones, chair of the NSDTC, said he hopes these voter registration drives will also be a good way to encourage people who are new to town to try to get to know their local businesses.
“These events will be an opportunity for North Smithfield voters to confirm their registration, check their polling location, and for new residents to make sure they’re on the voter rolls,” said Jones in a new release. “This is the first election since redistricting, so some people may be confused as to where they’re voting or who will be on their ballot”.
Jones went on to say that these voter registration drives are open to all North Smithfield residents, regardless of political affiliation. “Voting is a sacred civic duty”, said Jones. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat, Republican, independent, whatever. If you need help registering to vote, we’re here for you.”
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is Sunday, Aug. 14, and for the upcoming general election is Sunday, Oct. 9. The North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee will be planning more voter registration drives in the future.
