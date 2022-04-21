NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association will hold its 2022 gala on Saturday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Village Haven, 90 School St.
The cost is $25 per person. For tickets, contact nsha@nsheritageassn.com or call 401-651-6316.
