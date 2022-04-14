NORTH SMITHFIELD – Applications are now available for the North Smithfield High School Class of 1971 scholarship.
This scholarship is dedicated by alumni in loving memory of their deceased classmates. The scholarship is offered to a 2022 NSHS graduating senior who anticipates entering an accredited college, university or technical program. Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of need, academics, community/school involvement, potential, motivation and personal/teacher recommendations.
Applications are available electronically through the student’s personal Google Classroom Account. The Naviance portal contains all necessary college and career information.
Completed applications must be submitted to the guidance office by Friday, May 20. The scholarship will be presented to the qualified recipient on Senior Awards Night.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the memorial scholarship fund or would like more information can contact the committee chairperson Jeanne Marion at JMarion353@cox.net.
